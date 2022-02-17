PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Georgia man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a scheme to exploit homeless people in four New England states for financial gain.

Michael Williams, 26, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud back in July, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

The judge sentenced Williams to 41 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Cunha’s office said he was also ordered to pay $480,000 in restitution to the financial institutions he defrauded.

According to prosecutors, Williams would recruit homeless people in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine to cash counterfeit business checks in exchange for cash payments.

Numerous homeless people were arrested at banks between October 2018 and February 2021 as a result, prosecutors said, and investigators determined Williams and others tried to cash more than $677,000 worth of bogus checks, causing financial losses totaling $480,000.

“This defendant’s actions in this case resulted in substantial losses, but equally if not more importantly, his actions managed to victimize some of society’s most vulnerable in an effort to line his pockets, recruiting them to take the risk for his benefit,” Cunha said in a statement. “Today’s sentence appropriately reflects the harm this defendant’s scheme caused, both financially and to individuals.”