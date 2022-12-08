(WPRI) — A convicted child rapist from Rhode Island will spend more than three years behind bars in North Carolina for failing to register as a sex offender there, according to United States Attorney Michael Easley.

Jerry Noel Dias, 25, pleaded guilty back in June to one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Easley said Diaz was convicted of felony first-degree child molestation back in 2014 after he forcibly raped an 11-year-old child.

Diaz failed to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island back in 2020 and was subsequently arrested, according to prosecutors.

Easley said Diaz was released on probation, but chose not to report and instead fled to North Carolina.

Diaz was apprehended in April 2021 after investigators received a tip that he hadn’t registered as a sex offender in North Carolina.

Easley said Diaz later admitted to living in the state for more than five months and had been working with a youth group at a local church.

Diaz was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison.