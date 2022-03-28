WATERBURY, Conn. (WPRI) — Two of Rhode Island’s most wanted fugitives are now in police custody.

Jesueily Sanchez and Tyshaun Peete were arrested Monday morning in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to a joint news release from R.I. State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sanchez, 25, was wanted on a charge of cruelty to or neglect of a child in connection with an incident last fall. Police allege she left Hasbro Children’s Hospital after refusing necessary medical treatment for one of her two children.

At the time, she was thought to be with Peete, 28, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest.

Investigators tracked the pair to a Waterbury apartment, where they were found to be living in “unsanitary conditions” with the two children, according to police. The children were taken into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

“The toddlers recovered today did not have a voice to advocate for themselves. They were living in unimaginable conditions of squalor and abuse,” Chief Robert Charette of the U.S. Marshals’ Rhode Island division said.

“I commend the work of my Deputy U.S. Marshals here in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Police, Deputy U.S. Marshals in Connecticut, and the Waterbury Police Department in recovering these toddlers this morning,” he continued. “The relentlessness displayed by these investigators is why these toddlers are now safe.”

Sanchez and Peete will be returned to Rhode Island to face charges, and officials said Waterbury police are pursuing additional child abuse charges against both of them.