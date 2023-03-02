PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha has called a press conference Thursday to announce a “significant health care fraud investigation.”

The investigation, according to Cunha, involves an addiction treatment chain in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a rapid response program to help patients being treated for opioid use disorder.

Representatives from the FBI and Department of Health and Human Services will also be on hand for the announcement. It’s scheduled for 11:30 a.m., but 12 News has learned it may be pushed closer to noon.

12 News plans to livestream the news conference right here on WPRI.com.