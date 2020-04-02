FBI warns of hackers breaking into virtual meetings, school

BOSTON (WPRI) — With a majority of people turning to technology for school, work or to stay in touch with loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI is warning about those who may try to take advantage of the situation.

The warning is specifically about video conferencing platforms being hijacked — the Boston FBI Division reports disturbing incidents at two Massachusetts Schools.

In March, one high school reported that while a teacher was instructing online, an unidentified individual was able to log in, yelled profanity and shouted the teacher’s home address in the middle of the class.

A second incident involved a different school in Massachusetts where a person displaying swastika tattoos accessed a school meeting.

The FBI noted they have reports of these incidents occurring nationwide, where some meetings have also been disrupted by pornographic images.

“This isn’t really on the school, it’s not really on the teachers or on the educator,” tech expert Tom Jelneck said. “It’s on bad guys trying to figure out how to get into stuff and raise heck.”

The FBI is now encouraging you to make video meetings private and if you are the host of the meeting, to only share the video link with people you know — don’t share the link on social media.

If you were a victim of a teleconference hijacking or any cyber-crime, you should report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

If you receive a specific threat during a teleconference, you should report it to tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI Boston Division at (857) 386-2000.