BOSTON (WPRI) — The FBI is searching for the man investigators believe robbed 11 banks in a number of cities and towns along Route 91.

The suspect, who’s been dubbed the “Route 91 Bandit” by authorities, targeted banks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont, all of which were located within close proximity of the highway.

Each time, the suspect walked in and threatened the bank tellers with a gun, and in at least six of the robberies, the FBI said he attempted to enter the vault.

Below is a timeline of when each robbery occurred and where:

Sept. 9: Arrha Credit Union in West Springfield, Mass.

Sept. 20: American Eagle Credit Union in Enfield, Conn.

Oct. 4: People’s United Bank in Brattleboro, Vermont

Oct. 15: Webster Bank in East Windsor, Conn.

Oct. 22: Webster Bank in Somers, Conn.

Nov. 5: Workers Credit Union in Athol, Mass.

Nov. 19: Liberty Bank in Avon, Conn.

Nov. 20: Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, New Hampshire

Dec. 16: Greenfield Cooperative Bank in Montague, Mass.

Jan. 6: Keystone Bank in East Windsor, Conn.

Jan. 27: Franklin First Federal Credit Union in Greenfield, Mass.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect or provide detectives with any information that leads to his arrest.

Courtesy: FBI Boston

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt.”

The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes and light-colored hair. The FBI said he typically wears a hooded sweatshirt and hat with white sneakers.

Investigators believe the suspect drives a newer model Nissan sedan.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged not to approach him and to instead contact the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.