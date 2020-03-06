East Providence woman charged with OUI following traffic stop

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have charged an East Providence woman with OUI after she was pulled over in Rehoboth Thursday evening.

According to the Rehoboth Police Department, Analia Araujo, 41, was driving on Fall River Avenue (Route 6) around 6:45 p.m. when an officer pulled her over for speeding.

Police said during the traffic stop, the officer observed signs and symptoms of intoxication coming from Araujo and conducted field sobriety tests before placing her under arrest.

Araujo is charged with OUI liquor, open container of alcohol within a motor vehicle and speeding. She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday.