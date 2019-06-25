Drug company rep sentenced in opioid kickback scheme involving RI physician

A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. An overdose of opiates essentially makes the body forget to breathe. Naloxone works by blocking the brain receptors that opiates latch onto and helping the body “remember” […]

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — A drug company sales representative was sentenced to five years for her role in a kickback scheme related to fentanyl spray prescriptions, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham announced.

Officials say Natalie Levine, 35, of Scottsdale, Arizona, a former sales rep for Arizona-based pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics, was responsible for covering the territories that included Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said Levine bribed medical practitioners, including a physician in Rhode Island, to prescribe Subsys by paying them to participate in hundreds of sham “Speaker Programs.” Those speaking engagements were usually held in upscale restaurants and designed to attract licensed healthcare professionals who had the ability to prescribe Subsys – a highly addictive, fentanyl spray approved to help cancer patients with pain management.

Levine pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback law in 2017, officials said.

John N. Kapoor, the founder and former Executive Chairmen of Insys Therapeutics and four former Insys executives were found guilty of racketeering conspiracy by a federal jury in Boston in May 2019.

Officials said Medicare Part D plans authorized payment for hundreds of Subsys prescriptions that were written by three medical practitioners in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire that resulted in a loss of approximately $4.5 million.

Officials said Insys Therapeutics agreed to pay a total of $225 million to resolve criminal and civil investigations of the company in early June.

Anyone who suspects health care fraud can contact the Health Care Fraud Task Force (203) 785-9270 or 1-800-HHS-TIPS.