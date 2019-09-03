RI police make dozens of DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island DUI Task Force announced more than 40 drivers were arrested for alcohol-related offenses over Labor Day weekend. 

The task force is comprised of members from the Rhode Island State Police, local police, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The task force announced 41 individuals were arrested over the holiday weekend, and no fatal crashes were reported. 

According to reports from the task force, there were seven fewer DUI arrests in 2018. Three fatalities were reported last year, but it was unclear if alcohol was a factor in any of those crashes. 

Compared to 2017, the numbers are up. The task force reported 10 arrests that year, with no fatalities. 

Eyewitness News captured one of this weekend’s incidents on camera

Cranston police said they arrested a Providence man on DUI charges after he crashed his car into the back of a tractor-trailer. No one was hurt, according to police. 

Police said Dmitrijs Krutikovs showed signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests at the scene. Police add he refused to take a breath/chemical test at the station. Court records show Krutikovs was cited for refusal to submit a chemical test.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams