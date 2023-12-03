QUEENS, N.Y. — A domestic stabbing in New York early Saturday morning leaves four dead, including two children aged 11 and 12.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny identified the preparator as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon.

Police say they responded to a call from a young girl saying her cousin was killing family members.

When police arrived, they encountered Gordon with luggage walking down the driveway of the residence. They had an approximate ten second interaction before he stabbed both of the officers. One officer was stabbed in the area of his neck and chest, while the other was stabbed in the head.

One of the officers, a 28-year-old veteran was able to draw his firearm, and eliminate the threat of the perpetrator.

Both officers and Gordon were transported to a local hospital. Gordon was pronounced dead upon arrival.

When additional crews arrived to assist the officers and continue the investigation, a young girl was laying outside of the residence with fatal injuries. It appeared she had stab wounds.

Police were unable to enter the home as they were faced with a fire upon arrival. NYFD acted quickly to eliminate the flames.

When crews were able to get into the home, three people were found dead and one victim was sent to a local hospital with injuries. Police believe all the victims pronounced dead had stab wounds.

The motive of Gordon is still under investigation.