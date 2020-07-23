DA: Man who posed as ride-share driver implicated in 8 rape, kidnapping cases

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Cumberland man who police said posed as an Uber driver, kidnapped a woman and raped her after she left a Boston bar earlier this year has been charged in seven “chillingly similar crimes,” according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Alvin Campbell Jr., 39, is facing kidnapping and rape charges out of three Boston Municipal courts: Central, Roxbury and South Boston. He’s also facing several counts of recording a nude person without consent.

Campbell was already being held on $250,000 bail on charges stemming from an incident last December. Prosecutors said he posed as an Uber driver, picked up an intoxicated woman and drove her back to Cumberland, where the alleged assault took place.

Rollins said the seven additional complaints against Campbell occurred between 2017 and 2019. The details of each incident vary, she said, but in each case, Campbell targeted intoxicated women outside bars and led them to believe he was the ride share driver they were waiting for.

“The attacks on these women are the acts of a predator,” Rollins said in a statement. “Women are entitled to go out and enjoy themselves without the fear of being preyed upon, kidnapped or raped.”

Campbell, according to Rollins, last worked for Uber in 2016, but when his vehicle was seized in the first case, it was covered in Uber stickers. Uber previously said in a statement that Campbell was never associated with the company.

“I have only been DA for nearly 19 months. This long list of women – each targeted, assaulted, kidnapped, raped and/or murdered – is heartbreaking,” Rollins added.

“Sexual violence is a form of hate crime and gender should be a protected category. It isn’t,” she continued. “Violence against women is not a woman’s issue, it is a civil rights issue. Men, we are calling on you to step up and intervene when you see questionable and criminal behavior. Speak to your sons. Real men don’t rape.”

Campbell was in the process of trying to have his bail reduced when the new charges were filed, Rollins said. No arraignment dates have been set for the new charges.