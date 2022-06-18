PORTLAND, CT. (WPRI) — Police in Connecticut say a months-long investigation has resulted in the seizure of more than 100 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash, plus other various drugs and firearms.

Connecticut State Police say a search warrant was executed at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Clubhouse at 115 Airline Avenue in Portland shortly after 7:30 on Wednesday night.

Police say the investigation was initiated several months ago by the Statewide Organized Crime Task Force and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force North Central Office as a result of “numerous complaints made by members of the public regarding large gatherings at the location where open drug and alcohol use was causing significant quality of life issues for the community.”

In a news release, state police also noted the use of an adjoining Little League baseball field was impacted by the gatherings, which sometimes resulting in cancelled games and practices due to the illicit activity in the immediate vicinity.

State police say the investigation concluded that Ruthless 4 Life was utilizing its Portland charter clubhouse to facilitate the sale of controlled substances.

An investigation was able to conclude numerous dealers, some traveling in from out of state, would rent space in the clubhouse to sell large quantities of controlled substances. Police noted these events occurred weekly, and the “nearby community was significantly impacted by the activity.”

Additionally, state police noted the search warrant was executed while one of the events in question was occurring, when approximately 90 people were present. Police say they were able to safely detain all parties without incident.

Police say they seized $51,470 in cash, 118 pounds of marijuana, 8.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, several thousand grams of THC based products, several thousand hallucinogenic based products and two illegally possessed firearms.







Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

Twenty-five individuals were arrested at the scene, including a man from Foxboro and one from Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

State police say Stephen Carkin, 35, of Foxboro, MA was charged with possession with intent to sell hallucinogenic, sale of hallucinogenic, and possession with intent to sell over one kilogram of cannabis. He was released on bond.

Additionally, David Viengngeune, 40, of Woonsocket, RI was charged with two counts of illegal sale of a controlled substance. He was also released on bond.

At this time, state police say the warrant has been sealed.