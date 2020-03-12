Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner arrested for domestic violence

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police have arrested convicted child rapist Richard Gardner Wednesday evening in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Police say they received a call around 5:45 p.m. about a disturbance occurring between a man and a woman who were standing in a driveway on Knowles Street. The caller said that the male was 53-year-old Gardner.

Upon arrival, police located an adult female crying with a small laceration on her arm. She was treated on scene.

Police say they learned that a physical altercation occurred prior to their arrival.

Gardner was then placed under arrest without incident for Domestic Violence.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at 3rd District Court in Kent County on charges of Domestic Simple Assault and Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct.

Gardner was convicted of sexually assaulting children in Warwick and Massachusetts in the late 1980s. He was released from prison in 2018.

He previously lived in Providence and Cranston after his release before moving to Lincoln and registering as a sex offender.