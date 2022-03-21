NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Every March, Diane Drake’s siblings visit Easton’s Beach to mark the anniversary of her death.

The 19-year-old was walking to work 42 years ago when she vanished without a trace. Investigators believe she may have been hitchhiking.

Diane’s nude body was found in the waters off of Easton’s Beach the next day.

Bob Drake, Diane’s brother, tells 12 News that, even though he’s not sure if there will ever be a break in the case, he will continue to stand vigil each year so people don’t forget his sister.

“It ruined my family, honestly,” Bob said. “We were never the same again.”

An autopsy later revealed Diane had been strangled.

“The first time I ever talked to a detective, they were defeated,” Bob recalled. “They told me right away, ‘we’re never going to solve this case, we don’t have a crime scene.’ We don’t have this, we don’t have that.”

Though leads and persons of interest developed, the case inevitably went cold.

“My family is completely appreciative of everything the police did,” Bob said. “But Newport really wasn’t prepared for a crime of that magnitude.”

Bob believes another high-profile case involving Claus von Bülow took attention away from his sister’s murder.

Decades later, Bob said he’s come to terms with the fact there may never be a resolution.

“It wouldn’t bring much closure for me, because that’s the hopelessness of when someone’s murdered … they don’t come back,” Bob said. “What I want to do is make sure she isn’t forgotten, but that’s what happened. She was forgotten.”

Bob and his sister Cathy Coffey said at some point, they’d like to place some sort of permanent memorial at the beach in honor of Diane.

Coffey said while it’s hard to imagine her sister’s murder will never be solved, she doesn’t want to give up hope just yet.

“It hurts to get your hopes up, but you can’t help it,” she said. “You really want to know.”

Coffey described her sister as a wonderful person and student, adding that she was studying social justice at Roger Williams University prior to her death.

“We’re convinced she knew who it was because she was smart, she wouldn’t have gotten into a stranger’s car,” Coffey said.

Coffey said it’s also hard knowing her parents, who have since passed away, will never find out who killed their daughter.

“Hopefully one of us is still around to get the answers,” she said. “Somebody knows something, and I’m convinced of that.”

12 News reached out to the Newport Police Department regarding the investigation into Diane’s death but has not heard back.