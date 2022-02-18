SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The same month Congress submitted the 21st Amendment to the Constitution to overturn prohibition, Rhode Island rumrunner Daniel “Danny” Walsh went missing.

James Walsh III said his great-grandfather was a true jazz age man straight out of an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel. Except, not everyone saw him that way.

“There were folks who thought he was the scourge of South County, travelling around in a stagecoach with German shepherds and machine guns. He was a gangster,” James explained. “He wasn’t John F. Kennedy.”

It was February 1933 when Danny vanished. In the ensuing decades, James has spent countless hours researching and writing about his relative.

“He became sort of this folkloric character in our imagination because no one ever really knew him,” James added.

While Danny’s disappearance has perplexed investigators for nearly nine decades, James has his own theories as to what happened and thinks someone dangerous and powerful wanted him out of the way.

“It involved money. It involved a meeting and he was never seen again,” he said.

Danny’s disappearance made the front page of The Providence Journal and reemerged multiple times whenever investigators discovered human remains that could have been his.

By the mid-1930s, the Journal reported that Danny’s was the only kidnapping that remained unsolved in all of New England; any remains found in the region were checked against his description.

The paper ran stories about a skull found in a fisherman’s net off Block Island in 1936 (it didn’t match Danny’s dental records and might have belonged to a woman) and a skeleton found in Vermont the next year.

“It was that of a man about 60, weight 160 pounds and had been dead several years. An upper plate of false teeth was found close by,” the newspaper clipping read. “Walsh was 42, weighed 175 pounds and was five feet six inches tall. He had his own teeth.”

Then in 2016, Danny’s name returned to the headlines after human remains were discovered on what used to be his family farm on Matunuck School House Road in South Kingstown.

But the theory that the remains belonged to Danny Walsh was quickly dismissed.

Archeologist Joseph Waller was called to the scene. He said he knew in roughly 15 minutes that the remains weren’t Walsh’s.

“We have been doing this long enough that we know what we’re looking for,” Waller explained.

Waller said through research he’d completed before arriving on site, and what he found on the property, he knew he was dealing with a family cemetery from the mid-1800s and not the haphazard burial site of a 1930s bootlegger.

“There were five or six individuals that were there,” Waller said. “The family that was interred there, they were Quakers, and Quakers themselves didn’t always mark their graves for their own philosophical beliefs.”

James said the false alarms have taken an emotional toll on his family. He said while the case is a mystery, it’s also a tragedy, especially for his grandfather, who spent his entire life searching for his dad.

“Every time a lead turned up or a skull turned up … it went on for years because it was an unsolved case,” James said. “Well, you can imagine the ramifications.”

Archaeologist Timothy Ives, who worked alongside Waller to assess the remains found in 2016, understands that undying search for the truth.

“It’s human nature,” Ives said. “People have an unresolved story that’s almost legendary in the community.”

Ives, a Connecticut native, admitted he didn’t know who Danny was until he conducted his own research.

“Even I thought maybe there was a chance,” he said. “But one of the things about archeology is that it very often disappoints the hopeful.”

James, who’s now a filmmaker, wrote a screenplay about his great-grandfather in which his remains were eventually found.

But in reality, James doesn’t think they’ll ever turn up.

“It turned into a story about a young boy who not only finds his grandfather, he also rescues his family in the process,” James said, referencing his screenplay. “I don’t think that is the story that my dad really got to have … I wrote that movie in an attempt to heal some of that.”