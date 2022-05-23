PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven years after Dimitri Perry was gunned down in Providence, his mother is still left wondering who took her son’s life.

The 23-year-old was shot on Nebraska Street in July 2015.

His mother, Annette Perry, remembers that night well; she was on the phone with her son in the moments before he was killed.

“He was telling me that someone was chasing him,” she said. “I kept telling him to come to the house, but he was going to stop at his friend’s house. Then I heard a gunshot and I was like, ‘What was that?’ Then I heard another one, and then the third one … that’s the one that hit him.”

Instead of her son’s voice, Annette was met with silence on the other end of the line.

“I was like ‘come home’ … but he never did,” she said, adding that one of the last things her son said to her was, “I love you.”

Two days later, Dimitri would be taken off life support.

Annette told 12 News she doesn’t know anyone who would want to kill her son, and her efforts to find out more have proven futile.

“Nobody’s seen anything,” she said, her tone revealing her skepticism. “It’s a small street, there’s always people out there, but that night, no one saw anything.”

Annette believes someone knows something, and she’s asking witnesses to come forward.

“It’s been a living hell,” she said. “I’m still angry … It will be seven years in July, and still nothing.”

Annette said the gun violence in the capital city is excruciating, and every time she learns of another deadly shooting, she flashes back to the night she lost her son.

“It brings me back to July,” she said. “No one should have to go through this.”

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said this case hasn’t been an easy one to crack.

“This is definitely a case we had some barriers with in the beginning, and we’re trying to work through them,” Lapatin said.

“We certainly haven’t given up on it,” he continued. “We’ll do the best we can to make sure whoever did this to him is brought to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Dimitri Perry is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.