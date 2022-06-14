PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pain of losing a child doesn’t ease with the passage of time.

Just ask Eugene Briggs Sr., whose only son was shot and killed 13 years ago.

“It was devastating,” Briggs Sr. said. “Over the years, you never forget … and it never goes away.”

Briggs Sr., who used to be a truck driver, told 12 News he was returning home from a trip to Pennsylvania when he learned his son had been murdered.

“I had to pull over to the side of the road to collect myself,” he recalled.

Briggs Jr. was sitting on the front porch of his Thackery Street home when someone approached and shot him twice.

His sister Regina Briggs remembers rushing to the scene.

“I made it to his house and the ambulance was still there,” she recalled. “He was in the ambulance … it was just a mess, a horrific scene.”

Regina said her cousin, who lived next door to her brother, heard a commotion moments before Briggs Jr. was shot.

“My brother said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ there was a little tussle, the gun went off and that was it,” she said.

The 28-year-old’s last words haunt the Briggs family to this day.

Regina believes her brother recognized his killer, and that’s why he responded the way he did.

“I think he knew who the person was,” she said.

Briggs Sr. agreed with his daughter’s theory.

“It was up close and personal,” he said.

But more than a decade later, the suspect’s identity remains a mystery.

Investigators tell 12 News this case has been a tough one to crack, especially since they only have a vague description of the suspect to work with and don’t have enough evidence to make an arrest.

Regina doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt her brother, adding that he worked as a security guard and wasn’t involved in any criminal activity.

“He would do anything for you,” his father said. “‘No’ wasn’t in his vocabulary … I had the son everybody wished they had.”

The Briggs family believes someone knows something. Regina remains hopeful that one day, her brother’s killer will be held responsible.

“Someone knows,” she said. “I don’t know what they’re holding onto, but it’s time that justice is served.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Eugene Briggs Jr. is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.