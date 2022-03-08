PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Diana Garlington remembers the night clearly: it was late, after midnight the night after Thanksgiving, 2011.

Her phone rang. It was her daughter, Esscence Christal, checking on her young son, whom Garlington was babysitting.

Esscence told her mother she’d be home soon. But in hindsight, Garlington said her 21-year-old daughter’s tone revealed something.

“Her voice was different. She was a little shaky,” Garlington told 12 News. “She sounded irritable, like she wasn’t herself.”

Esscence was about to get into a car and drive her boyfriend and another man through the streets of South Providence.

As they made their way down Broad Street towards Public, another car pulled up beside them. Gunfire erupted, police said, and the driver’s side of Esscence’s car was riddled with the bullets.

Esscence was hit by one of them. She lost control of the car, struck a tree and the vehicle rolled over. Essence was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The two men in the car with her survived, but Providence Police Major David Lapatin said they didn’t cooperate with investigators.

“We would have liked the men to give us some sort of an idea, or some sort of anything — any sort of information they had, but they did not,” he said.

Lapatin said Esscence was an innocent victim, and her boyfriend had been targeted in another shooting just a few weeks prior.

Garlington said her daughter was smart and bubbly, but got caught up with the wrong people.

In the years since her daughter’s death, Garlington has started multiple community initiatives to try and help other young women and to solve unsolved homicides like Esscence’s.

Garlington’s most recent endeavor, Safer Communities for Justice, works towards the mission of solving the roughly 125 unsolved homicides that have taken place in Providence since 2000.

“I can’t sleep at night knowing these individuals are laying down with their children and families every night and my child is not here,” Garlington said.

Lapatin said it’s frustrating to have cases like Esscence’s remain open. He said detectives are still working to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

“When we make the arrest … we have to make sure that this is the person that … committed this crime,” he said. “Because we only get one shot at it.”

Anyone with information about Esscence Christal’s homicide is urged to contact the Providence Police Department by calling (401) 272-3121.

