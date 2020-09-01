Skip to content
Top Stories
New Bedford, Lawrence only 2 Mass. cities still high-risk for COVID-19
Top Stories
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges
New US airline Breeze Airways coming to TF Green
Video
Newsfeed Now: Woman claims she found over 50 dead horses at former rescue; Walmart employee saves customer’s life
Video
7th noose found at Amazon construction site in Connecticut; project paused
Video
Top Stories
RI education commissioner asks for Prov. superintendent’s resignation; School Board votes no confidence
Video
Top Stories
City Council candidate accused of running unlicensed auto glass shop
Pressure mounts for Providence superintendent’s resignation
Video
McKee taps Care New England, HARI to review embattled Slater hospital
Video
Lawmakers grill Prov. school leaders over hiring of administrator charged in foot-rub case
Video
Top Stories
Bryant bats erupt in 20-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s
Video
Top Stories
E.G gets walk-off win against North Providence in baseball; Bay View tops Esat Providence in softball
Video
RIIL heading into final stretch with Spring sports
Video
Smith scores in 2nd OT to lead Bruins past Capitals 3-2
Local Olympian swimming to Block Island for charity
Top Stories
Cold Case: Who Killed John Gomes?
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/14/2021: General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
Video
Target 12: Lingering Layoff
Video
Newsmakers 5/7/2021: Vice President Kamala Harris
Video
The Cold Cases: Who Killed Donna Fisher?
Video
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind 5/21/21
Video
Top Stories
The Clarke Road Skating Rink
Video
In the Kitchen: Fig and Prosciutto Pizza
Video
New services offered at Citizens for Citizens
Video
Featured home from Gustave White Sotheby’s
Video
Cold Cases
‘I’m going to find them’: Cranston detective determined to solve 34-year-old murder case
Video
‘It’s really painful’: Family of man found burning in Cranston cemetery begs for justice
Video
Detective: Driver involved in deadly hit-and-run 13 years ago knows exactly what they did
Video
Former suspect in 1988 cold case sues Pawtucket police, claims evidence was falsified
Video
‘We were wordless’: Family of man found executed in Lincoln desperate for justice
Video
More Cold Cases Headlines
‘It makes no sense to me’: Decades-old murder of Seekonk motel employee remains unsolved
Video
‘He was a target’: Pawtucket detectives hunt for killer in 1988 slaying
Video
‘It’s been 35 years too long’: Family seeks closure in 1984 Cranston killing
Video
‘I want my day in court’: Mom of 2007 shooting victim refuses to give up her fight for justice
Video
‘No one deserves to die the way my brother did’: Pawtucket man’s 2010 shooting remains unsolved
Video
‘We don’t believe he was the intended target’: Central Falls killing remains unsolved
Video
‘He may have been ambushed’: Detective narrowing down long list of suspects in 2016 murder
Video
‘The man upstairs is watching’: Man hopes sister’s killer still lives on edge
Video
Searching for answers: Inside a secret meeting of RI’s Cold Case Task Force
Video
One year later, Cold Case Cards bringing in hundreds of tips
Video
Stories Trending Now
Rhode Island lifts all restrictions, with a few exceptions
Video
New US airline Breeze Airways coming to TF Green
Video
RI lifting capacity restrictions Friday; masks still required in certain settings
Video
American Airlines, JetBlue systemwide outage impacts flights nationwide
Video
US will stop using Bristol County prison to house immigration detainees
Video
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Summer Planning Guide: See what’s in store for Southern New England
Video
Student Setbacks & Successes: Helping kids stay on track and feel supported through uncertain times
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
New Bedford, Lawrence only 2 Mass. cities still high-risk for COVID-19
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges
Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
Video
Old records shed new light on smallpox outbreaks in 1700s
Rhode Island lifts all restrictions, with a few exceptions
Video
Funeral homes will no longer have to limit the number people attending services
Video
Video
Video
Massachusetts again tightening access to jobless benefits
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Video
Brown requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1
RI lifting capacity restrictions Friday; masks still required in certain settings
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Fall River man walking all the way to Boston in best friend’s honor
Video
Highway billboard honors Westport’s oldest resident on his 105th birthday
Video
Paralyzed veteran gets exoskeleton, learns how to walk again
Video
RI lawmakers approve bill to designate an official state coral
Monkey business: Researchers find origins of Florida colony
Local Olympian swimming to Block Island for charity
Roger Williams Park Zoo celebrates birth of four armadillos
Gallery