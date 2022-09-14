PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A registered sex offender who’s accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car and later trying to eliminate her as a witness is facing new charges.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging Chandler Cardente with enticement of a minor, committing a felony offense involving a minor while being a registered sex offender, and interstate murder-for-hire, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Prosecutors say Cardente picked the girl up from school in Burrillville in December 2021. She was found hours later on the side of the road in Warwick. Cardente had allegedly been communicating with the girl online for months while posing as a 17-year-old.

Then, in February, Cardente allegedly made a call while in custody at the ACI to an undercover Rhode Island State Police detective, according to prosecutors.

“I got a 12-year-old witness, and she needs to end up dead … you’re OK with that?” he reportedly said over the phone to police.

Prosecutors say Cardente expressed that his intent was for the victim to be murdered, and in exchange offered $200 cash and equipment worth about $1,500.

Cardente, 28, was previously convicted of first-degree child molestation in 2014. He now faces up to life in federal prison if found guilty.