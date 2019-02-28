Buckets of CBD oil seized in Ohio, RI men detained

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WPRI) — Two Rhode Island men were detained in Ohio after police said they discovered more than 7,000 ounces of CBD oil during a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the CBD oil – which is oil made from strains of cannabis that contain low levels of THC – is worth about $165,000.

Troopers pulled the truck over Feb. 25 on Interstate 70 and said they found buckets of the oil during a “probable cause” search.

Troopers said the driver was Joshua Sellers, 37, of Providence, and passenger, Richard Defedele, 37, of North Kingstown.

Laws concerning CBD oil vary from state to state. However, oil containing THC is illegal under federal law.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Sellers and Defedele were charged; they were detained by police but prosecutors did not file charges.