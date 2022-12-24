BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000.

Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500.

The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that his nephew was arrested in Providence following a car crash and needed $9,500 for bail.

According to Boston police, the victim was then told to put the money in a box and leave it for someone to pick up.

The victim left the money out and then stated that an unknown black male in a white car arrived at his address and took the box containing the $9,500.

The Boston Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4250.