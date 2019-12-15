Live Now
Attleboro snow blower thieves caught on camera

Crime

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A homeowner’s security camera captured a pair of thieves stealing a snow blower out of his driveway early Friday morning.

He shared this video with Eyewitness News in hopes of it helping return the expensive piece of equipment back to him.

The theft occurred at the home near Tiffany Street and County Street at approximately 1:20 a.m.

In the video, you see a man run-up to the house where the snow blower is sitting just outside. He quickly wheels it to a truck waiting in the street where another man helps him load it into the bed of the truck.

When the homeowner was going through footage he says he noticed a similar white truck went by his house on Wednesday. At the time, his snow blower was sitting in the driveway. He described it as a late model Nissan Frontier.

The snow blower is 2015 model Cub Cadet 3X 24.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact Attleboro police.

