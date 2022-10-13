BOSTON (WPRI) — A Cranston man and four Massachusetts natives were among 11 people charged in connection with a cocaine and ecstasy trafficking scheme, according to authorities.

The suspects reportedly laundered a combined $25 million in illicit drug sales. Three of the 11 suspects are still at large.

Augustin Villa, 59, of Cranston, Licheng Huang, 39, of Braintree, Feng Chen, 38, of Canton, Roger Luo, 35, of Winthrop, and Thong Nguyen, 28, of Saugus, were all arrested Thursday morning.

Jin Hua Zhang, 35, of Staten Island, New York, is believed to be the leader of the criminal organization. He allegedly directed the other suspects to distribute multiple kilograms of cocaine and ecstasy in the Greater Boston area.

The suspect used the millions in cash and wire transfers from those drug sales to obtain cryptocurrency, according to authorities.

Zhang allegedly believed cryptocurrency would enable his organization to transfer illicit funds without detection by banks’ security teams or law enforcement. However, authorities said some of those wire and drug deals were to undercover agents.

In one instance, Zheng allegedly delivered more than three kilograms of cocaine to an undercover FBI agent in Boston.

“Now, these individuals know the FBI is just as committed to eradicating organized crime as this group was to allegedly embracing it,” FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said. “This investigation should be a warning to others engaged in similar conduct: we will infiltrate your network, shut you down, and bring you to justice, no matter where you are.”

The participants of the scheme may face up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the drug charges. They also face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million for money laundering.