2001 murder suspect’s court appearance postponed

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a 20-year homicide case was originally scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, David Reed, 53, who was linked to the homicide of his half-sister, Rosemarie Moniz, was exposed to COVID-19 and due to “close contact” protocols, his arraignment has been postponed.

According to Moniz’s family, Reed was a pallbearer at her funeral.

Reed, who is in custody, has previously been arraigned in connection to the 2003 assault and robbery of Maribel Martinez-Algeria in New Bedford.

A new date for Reed’s arraignment will be scheduled for a future date.