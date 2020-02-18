2 Lamborghinis stolen from Boston area dealership

Live Now
by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WAYLAND, Mass. (AP) — A pair of Lamborghini SUVs stolen from a Boston-area dealership were involved in a crash several hours later.

Police say the Lamborghinis worth a combined $400,000 and a third vehicle were involved in a crash in Malden at 8 a.m.

One suspect was caught and another remains at large.

Police say the luxury vehicles were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston in Wayland at about 3 a.m., about 15 miles from Malden.

Police say it appears the thieves threw a rock through the glass front of the dealership, found the keys inside somewhere and took the vehicles from the front lot.

