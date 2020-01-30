13 charged with soliciting kids online after undercover sting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a dozen men were arrested late last week on charges including indecent solicitation of a child as a result of a months-long investigation dubbed “Operation Guardian.”

Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday that its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the operation, which they said targeted individuals who solicit juveniles for sexual purposes through social media and online classified ads.

According to state police, undercover detectives used 16 different apps to communicate with the suspects, who believed they were talking to 13- to 15-year-olds of all genders. Each of the suspects arranged to meet the juveniles for various sexual acts at predetermined locations, police said.

Between Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, detectives made 13 arrests and police said more arrests may be forthcoming.

The following suspects are each charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child:

Jose Carrion, 41, of Attleboro (also charged with possession of cocaine)

Kevin Cooney, 27, of Bellingham (also charged with electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor)

Tom Fitton, 39, of Pawtucket (also charged with 5 counts of electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor)

Anthony Gomes, 31, of Brockton (also charged with electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor)

Michael Johnson, 50, of Templeton (also charged with electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor)

James Jolly, 41, of Middleborough

Paul Kimata, 41, of Brockton

David King, 37, of Westerly (also charged with electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor)

Yuhua Kong, 29, of Providence

Stephen Lomastro, 57, of Warwick

Muhammad Malik, 44, of East Greenwich

Emmett Manna, 37, of Providence

Manna Mahuri, 41, of North Kingstown

State police said about half of the suspects have criminal records and noted that Fitton was a sex offender in Massachusetts but his registration expired in July.

Police also said the investigation shows the dangers of social media and urged parents to be vigilant by communicating with their children and monitoring their online activity.

“The suspects come from all walks of life,” police wrote in a news release. “There is not stereotypical child predator.”

Carrion, Cooney, Gomes, Johnson, Jolly, Kimata, King, Kong, Lomastro, Malik, Manna, and Mahuri were arraigned Wednesday, according to police. Carrion was issued $5,000 surety bail while the other 11 received $5,000 personal recognizance, and all 12 were ordered to have limited use of the internet and no unsupervised contact with minors.

Police said Fitton was arraigned Monday and issued $50,000 surety bail with the same special conditions.

Rhode Island State Police just held a news conference to discuss the investigation. Eyewitness News was there and will have the latest in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.