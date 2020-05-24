Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Crews respond to house fire in Seekonk

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – No one was hurt, but a home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Davis Street in Seekonk.

Fire Chief Michael Healy told Eyewitness News that a son notified his parents of the fire in the house that started in the basement. Calls came in around 4:20 Sunday morning.

Healy said the house’s rural location required six neighboring fire departments to help truck in water with tanker trucks.

The family will not be able to return to their home as it is considered a total loss. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com