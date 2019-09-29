Crews continue to search Fall River waters for missing person

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Fall River are continuing to search the water after a person went missing following a boating accident Saturday night.

The US. Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, Fall River Harbormaster and Massachusetts Environmental Police were all searching near Spar Island Sunday morning, after a collision was reported around 5:30 p.m. Crews were able to rescue one person during that search.

#Update #FallRiver boat collision, one person remains missing. @USCGNortheast Station Castle Hill, Fall River Harbormaster, @MAEnviroPolice, and local divers are continuing the search this morning. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 29, 2019

Fatima Desausa, who was at the scene, witnessed the accident. “There was two of them on the boat that got ejected from the boat. The other kid that’s missing had a red life jacket on.”

A staging area was set up in the area of Ferry and Almond Streets in Fall River. That’s also where a damaged speed boat was towed to shore.