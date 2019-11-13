Live Now
Impeachment Hearings & Special Coverage
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Cranston firefighter files harassment complaint with city

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston Mayor Allan Fung has tapped an outside attorney to investigate allegations of harassment within the city fire department.

Attorney Marc Desisto was hired last week “to conduct a thorough investigation of the allegations,” spokesperson Dan Parrillo said in an email. DeSisto will be paid $175 an hour by the city.

Parrillo declined to identify the firefighter who filed the complaint to the city, nor how many people are accused of taking part in the alleged harassment.

No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.

“The city recently learned of allegations made by a firefighter of inappropriate behavior by others,” Parrillo said in a statement. “Following this investigation, the City will determine the appropriate next steps, including swift and harsh corrective action for any corroborated misconduct.”

The investigation was first reported by talk radio host John DePetro.

Parrillo said there is no timeline for the investigation, and DeSisto will hand over his findings to the mayor’s office.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com