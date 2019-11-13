Cranston firefighter files harassment complaint with city

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston Mayor Allan Fung has tapped an outside attorney to investigate allegations of harassment within the city fire department.

Attorney Marc Desisto was hired last week “to conduct a thorough investigation of the allegations,” spokesperson Dan Parrillo said in an email. DeSisto will be paid $175 an hour by the city.

Parrillo declined to identify the firefighter who filed the complaint to the city, nor how many people are accused of taking part in the alleged harassment.

No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.

“The city recently learned of allegations made by a firefighter of inappropriate behavior by others,” Parrillo said in a statement. “Following this investigation, the City will determine the appropriate next steps, including swift and harsh corrective action for any corroborated misconduct.”

The investigation was first reported by talk radio host John DePetro.

Parrillo said there is no timeline for the investigation, and DeSisto will hand over his findings to the mayor’s office.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook