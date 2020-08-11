Cranston city officials to walk through proposed Costco site Tuesday night

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston city leaders will soon get a better idea of what developers are proposing to build near a popular outdoor family entertainment center.

Cranston City Council and the City Plan Commission have scheduled a site visit Tuesday night next to Mulligan’s Island Golf Course — the area where a Massachusetts developer has proposed a “major amendment” to the existing mixed-use planned district zone, known as “Cranston Crossing.”

Coastal Properties has proposed building a Costco, which would include a gas station.

The plan also calls for “smaller-scale” commercial, retail and restaurants on another part of the property, plus an unnamed drive-through restaurant, single-family residential development, and a new three-way intersection.

There are some Cranston residents against the plan, adding while they’re not anti-development, they don’t believe this project is a good fit for the neighborhood.

Cranston Neighbors for Smart Development believes the proposed project goes against the intended purpose of the property. It isn’t the first time the group has come together against a proposal for the property.

In 2007, the group fought against a proposal from a different developer to add a BJ’s Wholesale Club, among other big box stores, and ultimately won.

The city notes there are three public hearings scheduled about the ordinance in September in which public comments will be taken. No public comment will be taken in Tuesday night’s site walk, though the public is invited to attend.

The city says social distancing will be observed and masks should be worn for the entire meeting.

Those who cannot attend the site walk can watch through a live-stream on Cranston City Hall’s Facebook or YouTube pages.