Covid 19 vaccination pins hope to inspire others

(WPRI) – More than 584,000 Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

As things continue to return to normal, some are asking who is vaccinated, and who isn’t?

After losing a friend to Covid 19, Nathan Kocon wanted to find a way he could help during the pandemic.

In January, he started selling vaccination pins, as a way to communicate when someone is vaccinated – socially and functionally at work.

The Rhode Island made pins are being donated to a variety of clinics and hospitals, as well as doctor’s offices, police and fire stations, and are growing in popularity with restaurant owners.

Along with our State of Rhode Island, state pins are available for New York, California and North Dakota and come in 22 versions in a variety of colors.

