Respiratory illness activity is rapidly increasing across the country. The Rhode Island Department of Health says COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in the state.

“It is not unusual for us to start to see some increases right after these gatherings so it wouldn’t be unusual, and we anticipate that we will see some increases in both influenza and COVID in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Suzanne Bornschein, Medical Director of Rhode Island Department of Health.



RIDOH says COVID-19 cases are not as high as this time last year and new data will be released on Thursday following the holidays.

Emergency room visits and COVID-19 related hospitalizations are also not as high as this time last year. “Our emergency visits were about 3.5 percent last year and they are about 2.8 percent. In terms of hospitalizations, were at about 8.2 per hundred thousand Rhode Islanders who get hospitalized right now,” Dr. Bornschien explained.



RIDOH is urging people to get the flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination rates for COVID are much lower than when the vaccine was first released. According to Rhode Island Department of Health’s website, 15% of Rhode Islanders have received an updated COVID booster for this year.

“There’s some need for improvement there but there is some good news there and that is that our 65 and older group of Rhode Islanders have had a higher rate of over 40 percent getting the 23-24 vaccine,” said Dr. Bornschien.