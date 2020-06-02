Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca and other experts give you a look what we could see this hurricane season
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

‘COVID-19 doesn’t exist in a chlorinated pool’: Public pools reopen in RI under new guidelines

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Public pools reopened in Rhode Island Monday under new guidelines as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy.

The new guidelines require all facilities to only allow 15 people inside at a time. Bathrooms and lockers must remain closed and all shared equipment must be sterilized before and after being used.

Reopening RI: What’s new for Phase 2? »

Pods Swimming in East Providence has been preparing to reopen since the facility had to close its doors 11 weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to owner Susan Pascale-Frechette.

She said that an April drowning in Coventry made her push harder for Rhode Island to allow her facility to reopen.

“There’s got to be a way to get children in to practice water safety skills and we had families after that really emailing us and just really nervous about the summer,” Pascale-Frechette said.

Approximately 600 swimmers signed up for lessons within a 24-hour period at Pods Swimming, Pascale-Frechette said.

Ashley Self signed her 6-year-old daughter, Carolina, up for lessons where instructors are paired with one swimmer and are required to wear a face shield while in the water. 

“I think that the clear kind of guard was a great idea,” Self said.

At Pods, swimming lanes are spaced out 7 feet, according Pascale-Frechette, and clear shields divide the beginning of each lane.

She said the combination of an air vent system with pool chemicals, makes being underwater the safest place to be.

“The only place that COVID-19 does not exist is a chlorinated pool,” Pascale-Frechette said. 

Pods Swimming is open six days a week for swimming lessons.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com