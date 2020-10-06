CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Coventry-based Garland Pens closing after 93 years due to pandemic

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than 90 years in business, Garland Writing Instruments is closing its doors for good, owner Rick Becker confirmed on Tuesday.

Becker said the Coventry-based company stopped receiving orders as a result of the pandemic, noting that a majority of their businesses came from conventions and other events that are no longer being held.

Garland made headlines for manufacturing the pens that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used to sign the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Becker said his company was the last manufacturer of mid-range pens in the country.

Its assets, along with the Garland name, will be going up for sale.

The company has about a dozen employees.

