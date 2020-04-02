Giving Back: Councilor Buys Groceries for Constituent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Covid 19 has the country at a pause. During this time, children are learning remotely, while employees create home offices and others are going the extra mile to help one another.

Pamela Elizabeth of Providence, like so many others, is having to depend on the kindness of others in order to get by.

“I’m 78 and I’ve got some of those underlined conditions, so I’m doing my best to stay in although I feel capable. I’m physically well, I’m doing what I am told to do, because I want to stay well,” Elizabeth said.

While looking for assistance during this tough time, an online encounter with her local Councilwoman Rachel Miller, took a pleasantly surprising turn. Miller offered to personally pick up any essential items that were needed.

“She rang my doorbell and said, I won’t touch you but here’s your groceries and contact me anytime. As touched as I was by my dear friends offering to help, to have my city councilor do this is exactly what I needed to believe in the future of American politics,” Elizabeth said.

She is just one of many elders that Councilwoman Miller has been helping by making door-to-door deliveries.

