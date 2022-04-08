PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island drywall contractor has pleaded guilty to cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2.8 million by paying workers in cash and not withholding appropriate taxes.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Jesus Jose Mendez, of Woonsocket, co-owner J&J Drywall, Inc., used check-cashing businesses to cash more than 600 business receipt checks totaling more than $16 million dollars.

Prosecutors say he and his partner then traveled to construction sites carrying backpacks full of cash, which they left to be used to pay their employees.

His business partner remains a fugitive and faces similar allegations.