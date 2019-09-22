Concert to benefit Woodbury Union Church happening Sunday afternoon

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As we reported earlier this week, Saint Benedict’s Church in Warwick will host a benefit concert for neighboring Woodbury Union Church.

The concert will take place on Sunday at 3 P.M. at St. Benedict’s Church at 135 Beach Ave in Warwick.

You will recall Woodbury Union Church had to close its doors because of extensive damage from a fire.

The fire happened last year, the day before Thanksgiving. Not missing a beat, St. Benedict’s opened its doors to Woodbury Union just days later for Sunday morning services, and they’ve been there ever since.

Pastor T.J. DeMarco from Woodbury Union Church told Eyewitness News donations have come from all denominations.

“We’ve had churches from around the country send us checks. St. Paul Evangelical, which is a Lutheran congregation, sent us a check for $19,000,” DeMarco said. “A former minister who helped out here at one point, Presbyterian pastor, has donated $20,000.”

DeMarco adds donations have reached around $100,000 so far.

Sunday’s benefit concert starts at 3 p.m. at St. Benedict’s Church on 135 Beach Ave. Admission is at least one non-perishable food item to go to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry of St. Benedict’s, St. Kevin’s and Woodbury Union.

