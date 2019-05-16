Commissioner: State leaders plan ‘a lot of intervention’ in Prov. schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s newly appointed education commissioner said Thursday she and Gov. Gina Raimondo are planning “a lot of intervention” in Providence’s troubled schools once they receive the results of an outside review set to begin Monday.

During a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers on Thursday, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said it was too soon to offer specifics or say whether she will install a state-appointed leader to handle the responsibilities of outgoing Superintendent Chris Maher.

The governor announced last month her administration would be taking a more active role in turning around the capital city’s schools. Infante-Green said the R.I. Department of Education has brought in a team from John Hopkins University to help conduct the initial review.

