Cold Case RI fundraiser organized by sister of unsolved murder victim

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been 32 years to the day since Lauren Morris’ body was discovered in the waters of Spectacle Pond in Cranston. She was just 18 years old. Her killer has never been found.

Morris’ sister, Patrice, has never stopped wondering who murdered her sister and why.

“She was such a sweet and innocent girl, that’s the hardest part: just why would anyone choose her?” she said.

Rhode Island’s Cold Case task force is working to answer questions like Patrice’s. The team of detectives and scientists was brought together by Pawtucket Police Detective Sue Cormier, who also created a deck of Cold Case playing cards featuring 52 unsolved murders and missing person cases.

“These families, these victims — it’s become very personal to me,” Cormier said. “I feel that we owe this to these families.”

On Saturday, Patrice hosted a fundraiser at the restaurant she manages, the Boulevard Grille and Cigar Lounge in Pawtucket, to raise money for Cold Case RI. While the members of the task force meet on a voluntary basis, Cormier said donations will go towards expenses like investing in an M-Vac DNA testing system.

“I wanted to do everything I could to raise more money for her cause,” Patrice said.

Bob and Janet Towner own the Boulevard Grille and said they were humbled to host the event.

Cormier said they raised about $5,000 on Saturday night. Patrice plans to make it an annual event, and hopes that it can help solve some of Rhode Island’s most notorious unsolved crimes, including her sister’s case.

“It was a loss of innocence the day my sister died,” she said.