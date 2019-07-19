Cold case murder suspect could post bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man arrested in connection with the January 1988 death of a 10-year-old Pawtucket girl could soon be released on bail.

The state on Friday withdrew its objection to Joao Monteiro’s bail which was then set by the court at $50,000 with surety, according to the attorney general’s office.

To be released, Monteiro would then have to post 10 percent of that—or $5,000—and surrender his passport to be released.

Monteiro is slated to appear in court Monday for a bail review, at which time he’ll acknowledge and accept the terms of bail, the AG’s office said.

Monteiro was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the murder of 10-year-old Christine Cole, which has been unsolved for more than three decades.

Cole went missing after leaving her West Avenue home to pick up groceries. Her body was found nearly two months later on the beach at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.

Police believe Monteiro was unknown to Cole but said he lived in the apartment above the market where the girl was last seen. Recent DNA testing led investigators to him.

The cold case was included in a deck of playing cards created in hopes of generating tips.

