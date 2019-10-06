Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing boaters off Maine coast

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WPRI) – The Coast Guard has ended its search for a missing man and three children off the coast of Maine.

Coast Guard crews and local agencies searched 1,523 miles of water since Saturday morning after receiving a distress call reporting that the four people were on a 14-foot boat that capsized about ten miles offshore.

“Children are in the water now and I have to bail out. We’re all just going to huddle together,” a man’s voice said on the tape of the distress call that was released by the USCG.

“We take all calls for help seriously,” Coast Guard Cdr. James McLay said Sunday morning. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”