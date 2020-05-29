1  of  2
CNN crew arrested while on-air covering Minneapolis protests

MINNEAPOLIS — A CNN crew was arrested while on the air covering the Minneapolis protests Friday morning.

Correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live on CNN shortly after 5 a.m. local time when he and his crew were taken into custody. The video continued as the three were led away by officers in body armor marked “State Patrol.”

An officer later picked up the camera and moved it away as it continued to broadcast.

Police claimed the crew was arrested because they were told to move and didn’t comply. Jimenez was seen on air repeatedly asking the officers where they wanted his crew to move to.

CNN tweeted on the arrests: “A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not.”

The network’s official public relations Twitter account tweeted: “A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

