Circe Restaurant Partners With Donor to Feed Thousands of First Responders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Covid 19 hit the restaurant industry especially hard, bringing business to a halt for many.

One local team is staying afloat thanks to one their locals patrons giving them an offer of a lifetime.

The owners of Circe Restaurant and Bar recently approached with an offer they could not refuse.

“This particular person approached us with a partnership idea,” said Kyle Poland.

“We’re very lucky to actually be picked to do something like this,” said Carlo Carlozzi.

An anonymous donor promising to fund meals for as many first responders as owners Carlo Carlozzi and Kyle Poland could facilitate.

Poland said, “We’ve done almost 3,000 meals to date with another 1,400 scheduled.”

The opportunity was a perfect pairing; helping to keep their business alive while feeding the frontline.

“I think when things like this happen everybody says, ‘Well, how can I help?’ and a lot of people come to the resolution there isn’t a whole lot they can do. So, when you are provided with an opportunity to do more than you would be able to do on your own it’s really, really awesome,” Poland stated.

“I would say thank you for giving us the opportunity to give back to society, it goes a long way. My children ask me..they see me giving back and it’s a nice example,” Carlozzi said.

The hope is this act of kindness has wings.

“We hope that somebody else out there sees this and is able to provide to the people that we weren’t able to provide too.”

The pair is continuing to move full steam ahead with the phase 2 re-opening process at both their Providence and East Greenwich locations.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may just share your story in the days ahead.