Christmas storm set to impact the area with rain and wind

We are tracking yet another potent storm system. As you all may recall our last storm dumped anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of snow just a week ago on December 17th. This storm is featuring mild temperatures, strong to damaging winds, and very heavy rain.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from midnight Friday through 4PM on Friday.

Winds are expected to gust out of the south anywhere from 50 to 60 miles per hour with isolated gusts near 70 miles per hour.

Now, this storm is expected to mainly bring strong winds and heavy rain which is why they are labeled as “HIGH” on our storm impacts graphic.

However, areas of dense fog will develop late Thursday night and continue into the early morning hours on Friday.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s and even 60s, combine that with dew points in the 50s and melting snow and you’ll see fog developing in many locations.

Another factor is the warmer, tropical air moving over the colder coastal waters as well with contribute to fog developing.

With winds out of the south, the ocean will be very choppy with large swells throughout the night into Friday.

Winds out of the south will essentially push all of the ocean water northward onto the south coast ocean facing beaches and towns. Coastal flooding is expected as a result of this however it looks to be a minor and less widespread impact from this storm.

So, let’s time this all out for you. Christmas Eve late night? Some areas of fog develop with a few scattered showers around. Temperatures and dew points will be on the rise so even though its dark and very late at night, the snow will continue to melt!

Winds will also continue to slowly increase as we head into the overnight hours.

The worst of the storm looks to arrive anywhere from Friday at 2AM through noon time on Friday. This is the meat of the storm with the heaviest rain…. anywhere from 1 to 3 inches can be expected.

And then we have the winds… damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected. Some locally higher gusts could reach 70 miles per hour in any downpours or thunderstorms. As a result, power outages are looking more likely. I know, not the news we want to hear heading into our Christmas holiday.

Above is a snapshot of our power outage potential. Notice most areas are in a slight category at 4AM. This threat will continue to increase through the early morning hours. Not everyone will lose power but many locations will and the timing couldn’t be any worse coming on Christmas morning.

By 8:30AM, you can see the power outage threats are shifting eastward. As our storm system continues to track well north of the area, an associated cold front will pass through. This is where the winds will be the strongest. Just along the front and out ahead of it is where the higher gusts will be produced.

As the front moves through, it’ll still be gusty behind it with colder and drier air working in but the worst of the weather will pass and we’ll slowly see improving conditions.

Let’s further track the storm below with some snapshots of our hour by hour forecast which includes the precipitation and storm features.

Most of the rain is still off to our west even by midnight. A few showers are possible but the bulk of the rain and wind is located along the Mid-Atlantic coast through upstate New York.

By daybreak, the rain and strongest winds are knocking on the door. This is when we could start to seeing those power outage numbers ramp up and also flooding issues take place.

Remember, check those sump pumps if you have flooding issues!! It’s not a bad idea to also take in any outdoor decorations that could be ruined or lost due to the high winds.

Early morning hours look rough, heavy rain and strong winds leading to flooding and power outages continue.

This will cause for rough travel issues on the roadways and it’s best if many stay off the roads early on in the morning.

If you are out on the roads, be weary of downed power lines and tree branches and also any other falling debris.

Areas of poor drainage and clogged storm drains could cause flooding and ponding on roadways.

Another aspect of our storm is small stream and river flooding. The threat is there albeit on the lower end but with a combination of melting snow and also 2 to 3 inches of rainfall could cause rivers to flood.