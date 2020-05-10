Chariho High School mourns loss of former soccer player, Hallie Linacre

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Hallie Linacre and Maddie Potts were teammates and best friends, sharing the soccer field at Chariho High School.

“I wish I could could continue to play with you forever,” Hallie posted to Instagram in April 2017 under a picture of her and Potts embracing. Hallie, a year Maddie’s senior, was off to college.

“I’ll be back to watch you next year,” she wrote.

Tragically, that September, Potts collapsed on the soccer field. It was an asymptomatic brain aneurysm. She was just 17.

Soon after, Hallie got a tattoo on her wrist: two hearts intertwined, one containing Maddie’s initials, the other, her jersey number 11.

“Always with me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love you Mad.”

On Friday, Hallie’s mother went to wake her 20-year-old daughter who was home from Nichols College. Hallie was unresponsive.

Stephanie Potts, Maddie’s mom, spoke with WPRI 12 on behalf of the Linacre family. She said Hallie’s death was a “completely unexpected, acute, natural circumstance in a very unnatural situation.”

Hallie was a few weeks shy of her twenty-first birthday. She leaves behind two brothers, her mother Mary and her father John, who serves as a battalion chief with the North Kingstown Fire Department.

“Hallie was everything a person could want their child to aspire to be,” her family said in a statement. “A hard worker on and off the soccer field, her smile lit you up, her laugh drew you in, and her hug warmed your soul. We take comfort knowing she is reunited with her best friend and teammate Maddie Potts. Thank you to everyone, especially our Chariho and firefighter families, for your continuing support.”

Stephanie Potts said she and Hallie’s parents take odd comfort in knowing their daughters are together again.

“One of the last things Hallie had posted before Maddie died was, ‘I’m going to miss you when I play in college and I wish I could play with you forever,'” Potts said, recalling Hallie’s Instagram post. “And there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that knew either of them that that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Hallie’s funeral will be private, but Potts said they will hold a celebration of her life when the time is right. Potts said people can honor Hallie’s memory in the meantime by kissing their kids at night, putting others first, living a good life and giving back.

In lieu of flowers, the Linacre family is asking for donations to be made to the Maddie Potts Foundation.