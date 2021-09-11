Charges dropped against 3 men in divisive sex assault case

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against three men accused of recording their sexual assault of an incapacitated woman in South Kingstown.

The Providence Journal reports state prosecutors notified lawyers for Trent Scuncio, 18, and Montrell Wilson and Jah-Qwin Sekator, both 19, on Friday that the case had been dismissed.

Assistant Attorney General Mark Trovato said prosecutors can’t proceed with the case because the woman no longer wished to pursue criminal charges and was unwilling to cooperate.

The woman said in a letter to prosecutors that she made the decision after consulting with her attorney.

Lawyers for the men said their clients are relieved. The case sparked Black Lives Matter protests and divided the town as the men are Black and the woman is white.

“From the beginning, he claimed any encounters were consensual,” Edward Roy Jr., a lawyer for Wilson, told the Journal. “He wants to move on, and today’s dismissal allows him to do that.”

A restraining order remains in place barring the men from contacting the woman for three years.

The men, who are cousins, had been accused of sexually and physically assaulting the woman at a home in March. The woman says she became aware of the details after the men sent her the video.

The three faced first and second degree sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism and conspiracy charges.

Charges are have not yet been dismissed against a 16-year-old boy being prosecuted separately in Family Court.