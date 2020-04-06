Chafee drops out of presidential race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former R.I. Governor Lincoln Chafee suspended his campaign for president Sunday, ending his second bid for the nation’s top elected office.

Chafee, who was running as a Libertarian, made the announcement Sunday on Facebook.

“[A]fter a tremendous amount of thought, I am no longer going to be a candidate for our Party’s nomination,” he wrote. “I look forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office.”

Chafee has served as a mayor, U.S. senator and governor, following in the footsteps of his father, the late John Chafee. He shed his Republican affiliation in 2007 to become an independent, but then joined the Democratic Party in 2013. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 when he earned infamy for his push to have the U.S. adopt the metric system.

Chafee moved to Wyoming and became a Libertarian last year.

In his post Sunday, Chafee wrote, “I enjoy campaigns. It is rewarding to participate in our electoral process; to exchange ideas with other candidates, to offer to the voters our experiences, visions for the future and open to inspection our past records.”

“This adventure obviously changed with the frightening corona virus outbreak even as our campaign made a successful transfer to virtual connections via social media,” he said.

Read his full statement below: