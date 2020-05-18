CFHS Honored on Facebook’s Graduation 2020 Special

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I (WPRI) – It was a huge honor for a local high school and its students who were recently recognized in front of the world as a part of Facebook’s and Instagram’s Graduation 2020 special.

Earlier this month, we told you about the kind deeds done by students at Central Falls High School.

Related: HS Students Donate Class Funds to Buy Hospital Staff Breakfast

The students used class funds to arrange a special delivery for first responders.

“Our school, we decided to take some of our class funds, a $1000 worth and we contacted a small local business to donate breakfast to frontline workers at Miriam Hospital,” said Senior Lorraine Quintero.

The school was the only in the state of Rhode Island chosen to be featured in the online special for their act of kindness.

The livestream graduation commencement was given by Oprah Winfrey and included performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

The celebration, a unique way for the country to acknowledge seniors who won’t get the chance to walk on their own stage.

“It was actually really awesome because a lot of times we are the smaller city, so a lot of times we get overlooked so for us to be recognized and to be able to represent our state. It was great to see our state recognized for something positive,” said Quintero.

In the fall, Quintero plans to attend Rhode Island College. She will be studying Political Science in hopes of one day becoming a lawyer.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.