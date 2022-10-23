CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Special Olympics R.I. “Celebrate the Movement” 5K run and walkathon was held Sunday morning in Cranston.

Participants could either do a 5K timed run through the neighborhoods of Garden City, a 5K untimed walk on the same route, or a half-mile stroll through Garden City

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo served as the emcee at the event.

As of Sunday morning, the event has raised just over $100,000.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

12 News and FOX Providence are proud sponsors of Special Olympics R.I.